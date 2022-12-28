Home  >  News

PH mulls stricter travel requirements for Chinese tourists

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 28 2022 11:25 PM

The Philippines and several other countries are considering tighter travel restrictions for Chinese tourists due to the latest wave of COVID-19 infections in China. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 28, 2022
