Home > News PH mulls stricter travel requirements for Chinese tourists ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 28 2022 11:25 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC The Philippines and several other countries are considering tighter travel restrictions for Chinese tourists due to the latest wave of COVID-19 infections in China. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 28, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight Read More: ANC The World Tonight COVID-19 coronavirus China tourism /sports/12/30/22/world-lost-great-sporting-icon-in-pele-olympics-chief/news/12/30/22/nasa-p34-m-halaga-ng-shabu-nasabat-sa-novaliches/sports/12/30/22/pele-immortal-says-fifa/life/12/30/22/fashion-dame-vivienne-westwood-dies-aged-81/business/12/30/22/sibuyas-sa-divisoria-bumaba-sa-p650-kada-kilo