Fair weather expected until Christmas Day: PAGASA

MANILA - Fair weather is expected until Christmas Day as no storms are expected to enter the Philippine area of responsibility within 3 days, the state weather bureau said Wednesday.

The tail end of the frontal system or the boundary between the easterlies and the northeast monsoon will bring rains over Batanes and Babuyan Islands on Wednesday, said PAGASA weather forecaster Benison Estareja.

Scattered rains will prevail over Cagayan, Isabela, Aurora, northern Quezon including Polillo Islands due to easterlies or winds from the Pacific Ocean, Estareja added.

"Wala tayong nakikitang bagyo na papasok ng ating abansa at least sa susunod ng 3 araw o hanggang Dec. 25," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

Most of the country will experience fair weather on Thursday or Christmas Eve, according to Estareja.

On Christmas Day, generally fair weather will be experienced but cloudy skies may prevail over Cagayan, Isabela and Batanes and the eastern portions of Visayas and Mindanao, he added.