At least 1 more storm to enter PH before yearend: PAGASA

MANILA - At least 1 more storm is forecast to enter the Philippines before 2020 ends, the state weather bureau said Sunday.

No storm, however, will dampen Christmas, said PAGASA weather forecaster Chris Perez.

"We’re expecting bagyo-free po tayo ngayong darating na week, including sa holidays po," he told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

(We're expecting to be free of storm this week, including the holidays.)

"So far, we’re not ruling out, bago matapos ang taon, posibleng meron pang isa, at least. Pwede pa pong mabago yun," he added.

(So far, we’re not ruling out one more possible storm before the year ends. It can still change.)

Tropical depression Vicky had inundated southern Philippines over the weekend, leaving at least 6 people dead.

It is forecast to leave the Philippine area of responsibility between Sunday afternoon and evening, PAGASA said.