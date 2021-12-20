Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA – The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines has yet to give a target power restoration date for Odette-hit areas in the Visayas after Typhoon Odette downed hundreds of power lines in Cebu and Bohol.

“Nakakita na tayo ng pitong malalaking tore sa Bohol, at over 200 posts ang nakadapa dito sa Bohol. For Cebu naman, ‘di pa tayo tapos sa aerial patrol. Ang nakikita naman natin 15 backbone lines, 138kV. ‘Di pa ho doon kabilang yung mas maliit nating 69kV na linya,” NGCP spokesperson Atty. Cynthia Alabanza told TeleRadyo.

“So medyo malaki ho talaga ang pinsalang nadulot nitong si Odette at right now po nakalarga na tayo ng more than 500 line personnel on the ground. Pati ho 'yung mga helicopter natin tumutulong rin 'yan sa restoration,” she said.

The NGCP had restored two 138kV lines in Visayas as of Sunday, the agency said in a Facebook post.

Alabanza said they have yet to give a target power restoration date for Odette-hit areas in the Visayas, as they have yet to complete their aerial inspection of these areas.

“Dito po sa Visayas wala pa ho tayong maibibigay na target restoration date dahil nga po hindi pa natatapos ang aerial inspection at ang damage assessment.”

“Pero umaasa po kami na bago matapos ang Lunes ngayon, makakapagbigay ho tayo ng kumpletong target restoration. Sisikapin ho ng NGCP 'yan,” she said.

She noted, however, that they hope to restore power to some areas in Mindanao before Christmas.

“For Mindanao po ang target ho natin sa NGCP maibalik bago mag-Pasko. Dito sa Agusan provinces, ang target ho natin eh matapos yan bago mag-December 20, for the Surigao provinces, ang target po natin bago mag-Pasko.”

A government official said Friday that around 3.16 million Filipinos do not have electricity at home after Typhoon Odette knocked out power lines in their areas during its onslaught.

--TeleRasdyo, 20 December 2021