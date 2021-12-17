Home  >  News

3.16 million Filipinos without electricity due to Typhoon Odette

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 17 2021 11:16 PM

Village officials help motorists Kat Domingo, ABS-CBN News
Village officials help motorists in passing underneath an electric post topped by Typhoon Odette in Lapuz, Iloilo City on Dec. 17, 2021. Kat Domingo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Around 3.16 million Filipinos do not have electricity at home after Typhoon Odette knocked out power lines in their areas during its onslaught, a government official said Friday.

Energy Undersecretary Wimpy Fuentebella, during a public briefing, said that of the 3.16 million experiencing power outages, 490,000 are in the Visayas and the rest are from Mindanao.

Aas of 3 p.m. Friday, provinces still without power are:

  • Northern Samar
  • Samar
  • Eastern Samar
  • Biliran
  • Leyte
  • Southern Leyte
  • Bohol
  • Surigao del Norte

Provinces with partial power transmission service are:

  • Antique
  • Iloilo
  • Cebu
  • Negros Oriental
  • Misamis Occidental
  • Lanao del Norte
  • Agusan del Norte
  • Agusan del Sur
  • Surigao del Sur
  • Davao Oriental

Fuentebella said power and local officials are doubling their efforts to restore electricity in affected areas.

Odette, the 15th tropical cyclone to enter the Philippines this year, barreled across the southern and central regions of the country.

The typhoon has killed 12 people and injured several others, officials said.

Over 332,000 people sought emergency shelter due to fears of landslide and flooding, while scores of flights were also canceled and dozens of ports temporarily closed across the country, the state disaster response agency said. 

