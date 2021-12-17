3.16 million Filipinos without electricity due to Typhoon Odette

Village officials help motorists in passing underneath an electric post topped by Typhoon Odette in Lapuz, Iloilo City on Dec. 17, 2021. Kat Domingo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Around 3.16 million Filipinos do not have electricity at home after Typhoon Odette knocked out power lines in their areas during its onslaught, a government official said Friday.

Energy Undersecretary Wimpy Fuentebella, during a public briefing, said that of the 3.16 million experiencing power outages, 490,000 are in the Visayas and the rest are from Mindanao.

Aas of 3 p.m. Friday, provinces still without power are:

Northern Samar

Samar

Eastern Samar

Biliran

Leyte

Southern Leyte

Bohol

Surigao del Norte

Provinces with partial power transmission service are:

Antique

Iloilo

Cebu

Negros Oriental

Misamis Occidental

Lanao del Norte

Agusan del Norte

Agusan del Sur

Surigao del Sur

Davao Oriental

Fuentebella said power and local officials are doubling their efforts to restore electricity in affected areas.

Odette, the 15th tropical cyclone to enter the Philippines this year, barreled across the southern and central regions of the country.

The typhoon has killed 12 people and injured several others, officials said.

Over 332,000 people sought emergency shelter due to fears of landslide and flooding, while scores of flights were also canceled and dozens of ports temporarily closed across the country, the state disaster response agency said.

