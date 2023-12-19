Watch more on iWantTFC

Residents of Surigao del Sur still reeling from the magnitude 7.4 earthquake this month can heave a sigh of relief after a weather disturbance (formerly tropical storm Kabayan) left no fatalities in the province Monday.

Surigao del Sur Gov. Alexander Pimentel said he was initially worried that Kabayan would destroy infrastructure that was already affected by the magnitude 7.4 earthquake earlier this month.

"Kinabahan ako na baka masira yung mga nag crack na eskwelahan. Hanggang ngayon, no classes kami. Hindi pa tapos ang Phivolcs at mga engineers na mag-inspect," he said in a TeleRadyo Serbisyo interview.

He said he ordered a forced evacuation ahead of the storm, which affected 49,000 families and 181,000 individuals.

He said 20,000 families are set to go home today after the government gave the all-clear.



Affected by Kabayan were repair work in Hinatuan while some vehicles were damaged. Power has already been restored as of Monday evening, he said.

"Walang namatay, wala ring (damage sa infra)," he said. However, he said aftershocks measuring as high as magnitude 6.8 continue to affect the province.

The governor said classes in Surigao del Sur will resume next year to give way to repair work of damaged schools.

He added that residents may have a sad Christmas this year after he ordered all Christmas parties at the LGU, provincial, municipal and barangay level canceled so that the money could be used to help those affected by the earthquake.

"'Yung gagastusin sa Christmas party i-donate na lang sa mga nasiraan ng bahay. Walang Christmas party dito," he said.