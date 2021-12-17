Home  >  News

PH yet to confirm Omicron transmission from 2 infected patients

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 18 2021 03:14 AM

There's no indication that the first two Omicron COVID patients in the Philippines have infected anyone else. But while that offers some comfort, the World Health Organization presents this unsettling scenario in which Omicron could soon become the most dominant COVID-19 variant around the globe. Raphael Bosano reports. - ANC, The World Tonight, December 17, 2021
