PISTON mulls raising PUV modernization issue to SC

Posted at Dec 16 2023 12:09 AM

A transport group opposed to the Philippine government’s jeepney modernization program warned of a wider strike after transport regulators dismissed their main demand. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 15, 2023
