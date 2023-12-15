Home  >  News

Marcos attends ASEAN-Japan commemorative summit in Tokyo

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 16 2023 12:06 AM

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., joined other ASEAN leaders in Tokyo for a summit commemorating the bloc’s 50th year of cooperation with Japan.

The three-day event will tackle regional security issues.

The president sees it as a chance to lock in investment pledges he secured early this year. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 15, 2023
