Marcos attends ASEAN-Japan commemorative summit in Tokyo
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Dec 16 2023 12:06 AM

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., joined other ASEAN leaders in Tokyo for a summit commemorating the bloc's 50th year of cooperation with Japan. The three-day event will tackle regional security issues. The president sees it as a chance to lock in investment pledges he secured early this year.

- The World Tonight, ANC, December 15, 2023