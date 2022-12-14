Home  >  News

Romualdez wants Marcos to certify Maharlika fund bill as urgent

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 15 2022 12:06 AM

The Philippine House Speaker wants President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to certify as urgent his proposed bill to create the country’s first sovereign wealth fund.

But a House Deputy Minority Leader cautions against rushing the passage of the measure. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 14, 2022
