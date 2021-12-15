Home  >  News

Health protocols hihigpitan sa pag-arangkada ng Simbang Gabi

Simula na ngayong gabi ng anticipated Simbang Gabi sa maraming simbahan. Sa Manila Cathedral sa Maynila, marami na ang naghihintay sa pagsisimula ng misa alas-8 gabi. Nagpa-Patrol, Jeffrey Hernaez. TV Patrol, Miyerkoles, 15 Disyembre 2021

