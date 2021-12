Watch more on iWantTFC

The inter-agency task force on COVID-19 said on Wednesday it is allowing cockpits to resume operations in areas under Alert 2.

"Nagkaroon din ng decision ang IATF kung saan pinapayagan ang operasyon ng sabungan at traditional na sabong na nasa ilalim ng Alert Level 2," said Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles, spokesman for the task force.

(The IATF also made a decision to allow the operation of cockpits and traditional cockfighting under Alert Level 2.)

Local governments must agree to the resumption of sabong in their areas, said Nograles.

Cockpits can open to fully vaccinated individuals at up to 50 percent of their venue capacity, he said in a press briefing.

All on-site workers must also be fully inoculated against COVID-19, he added.

Nograles said betting should be cashless.

"Ibig sabihin nito, walang palitan ng pera sa sabungan at walang oral na placing of bets. Hindi na puwedeng tumaya na nagsisigawan o nagsasalita," he said.

(This means there should be no exchange of cash and no oral placing of bets. One cannot bet through yelling or talking.)

The entire Philippines will remain under Alert 2 until Dec. 31.