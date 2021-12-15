Mall-goers take pictures inside the Christmas lights tunnel during the ceremonial lighting of the gigantic floating Christmas tree at the Venice Grand Canal Mall in Taguig City on Nov. 12, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The entire Philippines will stay under COVID-19 Alert Level 2 until the end of the year, Malacañang said on Wednesday, as the country remains on guard against the threat of the heavily mutated omicron coronavirus variant.

All areas across the country will remain under Alert 2 from Dec. 16 to 31, said Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles, acting spokesman for Malacañang.



"Hindi pwede pa magluwag to Alert Level 1 dahil sa banta ng omicron variant… It is better to be cautious," added Health Secretary Francisco Duque III in a separate briefing.

(We cannot downgrade to Alert Level 1 because of the threat of the Omicron variant.)

The Philippines has not yet detected any case of omicron, which the World Health Organization classified as a "variant of concern."

Omicron has prompted countries across the globe to shut their borders and reimpose restrictions.

— With reports from Jamaine Punzalan and Vivienne Gulla, ABS-CBN News

