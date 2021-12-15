Home  >  News

8 areas on PH travel 'red list' until end of 2021

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 15 2021 10:23 PM

Eight nations and territories were included in the Philippines' COVID-19 red list until the end of the year.

Philippine health guidelines are meanwhile revised for travelers arriving from areas under lower risk classifications. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 15, 2021
