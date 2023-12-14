Home > News Ex-KJC member dares Quiboloy to attend Senate probe ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 14 2023 10:57 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Controversial Philippine religious leader Apollo Quiboloy is dared by one of his former followers to face a Senate probe into his alleged abuses. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 14, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight Apollo Quiboloy Kingdom of Jesus Christ Senate Senate probe