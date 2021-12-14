Home  >  News

Duterte, Bong Go withdraw candidacies for 2022 elections

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 14 2021 10:26 PM

President Rodrigo Duterte and his longtime aide, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go officially withdrew their respective candidacies in the 2022 national elections.

With Go now out of the presidential race, the administration is left with no standard bearer. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 14, 2021
