Duterte, Bong Go withdraw candidacies for 2022 elections
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Dec 14 2021 10:26 PM
ANC, The World Tonight, Bong Go, Rodrigo Duterte, Halalan 2022, 2022 elections
- /news/12/15/21/6-na-sangkot-umano-sa-ilegal-na-droga-timbog-sa-camsur
- /news/12/15/21/odette-slightly-intensifies-nearing-typhoon-level
- /overseas/12/15/21/uk-to-remove-all-countries-from-covid-travel-red-list
- /sports/12/15/21/nba-lakers-cancel-practice-4-nets-in-covid-protocol
- /business/12/15/21/global-hotel-cancellations-up-amid-omicron-trend-shows