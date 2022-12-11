Rosal further intensifies, but no storm signals yet -- PAGASA

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Tropical storm Rosal has further intensified while moving northeastward away from the country, state weather bureau PAGASA said Monday.

In its latest tropical cyclone bulletin, PAGASA said Rosal was seen at 770 km east of Calayan, Cagayan at 4 a.m. on Monday.

It has maximum sustained winds of 85 kph near the center, and gusts of up to 105 kph. It is moving northeastward at 20 kph.

No tropical cyclone wind signals are raised at this time. The state weather bureau noted, however, that in the next 24 hours, the combined effects of the surge of the northeast monsoon or amihan and the tropical cyclone may also bring moderate to rough seas over the seaboards of Central Luzon and the eastern and western seaboards of Southern Luzon.

These conditions may be risky for those using small seacrafts, PAGASA said.

The surge of the northeast monsoon partly enhanced by this tropical storm may bring occasional gusts reaching gale-force over Batanes and strong breeze to near-gale strength over Babuyan Islands, and the coastal and upland areas of Ilocos Norte, northern and eastern Cagayan, and eastern Isabela.

PAGASA said Rosal may weaken by Tuesday. It is forecast to become a remnant low tomorrow evening or on Wednesday early morning before dissipating shortly thereafter.

--TeleRadyo, 12 December 2022