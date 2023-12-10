PH, China trade accusations over West PH Sea collision

Watch more on iWantTFC

The Philippines and China traded accusations on Sunday (December 10) over a collision of their vessels in disputed waters of the West Philippine Sea as tensions over claims in the vital waterway escalate.

The Philippine coast guard accused China of firing water cannons and ramming resupply vessels and a coast guard ship, causing "serious engine damage" to one, while China's coast guard said the Philippine vessel intentionally rammed its ship.

Videos shared by the Philippine Coast Guard showed ships from both countries at close proximity, as well as one of the Philippine Coast Guard's vessels being water cannoned along with one of its civilian resupply boats.

China claims almost the entire South China Sea, a conduit for more than $3 trillion of annual ship-borne commerce, including parts claimed by the Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia and Brunei. The Permanent Court of Arbitration in 2016 said China's claims had no legal basis. —Report from Reuters