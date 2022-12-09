Home  >  News

Visayas areas bracing for floods amid tropical cyclone threat

Posted at Dec 10 2022 12:28 AM

Areas in the Visayas region are preparing for possible floods as a low-pressure area is expected to intensify into a tropical cyclone this weekend. More from our regional correspondent Aireen Perol.—The World Tonight, ANC, Dec. 9, 2022
