After Valenzuela, NLEX operator faces another complaint from Caloocan

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 10 2020 02:57 AM

More issues hound the operator of the North Luzon Expressway after another Metro Manila Mayor summons the company. As Raffy Santos tells us, the mayor of Valenzuela has postponed talks with the firm due to a possible court order. - The World Tonight, ANC, Dec. 9, 2020
