Proponents to recommend using BSP profits as capital for proposed Maharlika fund

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 08 2022 10:59 PM

Proponents of a controversial proposal for a Philippine sovereign wealth fund set their sights on getting its seed capital from the country’s central bank.

That’s after the fierce public criticism forced them to scrap their original plan to get state pension agencies to contribute to the fund. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 8, 2022
