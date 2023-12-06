COVID positivity rate could rise to 15 percent: OCTA Research

Watch more on iWantTFC

OCTA Research confirmed Wednesday an increase in COVID-19 infections in Metro Manila, with positivity rate at 10 percent compared to 7 percent the previous week.

OCTA Research fellow Dr. Guido David said the positivity rate is similar to previous surges of COVID-19 infections "except Omicron when the surge was really high."

"Nakakapagtaka pero hindi naman siguro nakakagulat," he said in a TeleRadyo Serbisyo interview, noting the increase in flu-like illnesses in the country.

He also pointed out that the increase in COVID-19 cases is despite the lack of COVID-19 testing centers. "'Yung COVID-19 cases natin most likely underreported...Most likely 10 times 'yung bilang," he said.

He also warned the positivity rate could go as high as 15 percent in the coming months. "Hindi pa ito todo, tataas pa ito...Huwag naman sana siya umabot ng 20 percent," he said.



The Department of Health on Monday logged 1,340 new coronavirus cases from November 28 to December 4, pushing the country's active cases to 3,311.

The average daily COVID infections this week increased to 191 cases — 10 percent higher compared to the daily average from November 21 to 27, it added.

The DOH is checking if the increase could be attributed to the new COVID variant of interest reported by the World Health Organization.

