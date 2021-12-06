Cusi, Uy accuse several news companies, journalists of cyberlibel

Watch more on iWantTFC

Several Philippine media groups denounced harassment and intimidation as the effects of cyberlibel lawsuits filed against news organizations and reporters by Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi and business tycoon Dennis Uy.

Lawyers for the two men claimed the media unfairly reported a graft complaint they're facing over Uy's controversial buyout of Malampaya gas field. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 6, 2021