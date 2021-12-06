Home  >  News

Cusi, Uy accuse several news companies, journalists of cyberlibel

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 06 2021 11:45 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Several Philippine media groups denounced harassment and intimidation as the effects of cyberlibel lawsuits filed against news organizations and reporters by Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi and business tycoon Dennis Uy.

Lawyers for the two men claimed the media unfairly reported a graft complaint they're facing over Uy's controversial buyout of Malampaya gas field. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 6, 2021
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   Alfonso Cusi   Dennis Uy   cyberlibel   Malampaya   media  