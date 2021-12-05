Home  >  News

Bahay, kotse, appliances premyo sa mga bakunado sa Cebu City

Posted at Dec 05 2021 07:19 PM

Bongga ang insentibo sa mga nagpabakuna sa Cebu City. Hindi lang appliance o motor, pwedeng manalo ng bahay o kotse ang mga bakunadong residente. Nagpa-Patrol, Vilma Andales. TV Patrol, Linggo, 5 Disyembre 2021.

