Senate asked to comment on SMNI anchor's 'source'

RG Cruz, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 02 2023 01:57 AM

A Congressional panel has asked for the Senate's comment on a claim that one of their employees provided information on the House Speaker's supposed lavish travel expenses. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 1, 2023
