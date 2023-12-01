Watch more on iWantTFC

Electric jeepneys built by Francisco Motors Corp. will cost less than P1 million, to make it affordable to drivers and operators, Francisco Motors owner Elmer Francisco said Friday.

Francisco said the cost for the first 1,000 units is P985,000 each.

Those planning to purchase one of the units must sign up at jeepney.io

"Pinababa natin ang cost of production. Unang-una, gawa ito ng mga manggagawang Pilipino. Hindi ito kaliangang i-import galing sa ibang bansa. Kada piyesa nyan dito sa Pilipinas gagawin. 'Yung electric motor, battery 'yung makikinabang nyan manggagawang Pilipino. 'Yung facility natin, ilalagay sa special economic zone sa Camarines Norte. Tayo’y nakipag-joint venture sa B-Corp or Benefit Corporation na nasa dock listed na TEMBO ELV," he said.

"Kapag nag-full operation tayo sa Camarines Norte, makakagawa tayo ng 25,000 units per year," he added.

All units will be airconditioned and can seat up to 22 people. There will be a built-in ramp for persons with disabilities.

