Francisco Motors shows own modernized jeep design ABS-CBN News Posted at Mar 02 2023 12:00 PM Francisco Motors, one of the manufacturers of the iconic Philippine jeepney, presented its own design of a modernized jeep. Its owner Elmer Francisco said the new design follows the standard set by the government for the jeepney modernization program. Transport authorities extend deadline for jeepney modernization 'Dapat mag-usap-usap muna': DOTr chief appeals to transport groups to hold dialogue before planned strike Swerving back to traditional: Some jeepney drivers say modernization favors operators Marcos backs PUV modernization, urges drivers to stop strike