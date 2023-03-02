Home  >  Business

Francisco Motors shows own modernized jeep design

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 02 2023 12:00 PM

Francisco Motors, one of the manufacturers of the iconic Philippine jeepney, presented its own design of a modernized jeep.

Its owner Elmer Francisco said the new design follows the standard set by the government for the jeepney modernization program.
