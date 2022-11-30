Home > News Diokno says proposed Maharlika investment fund has been in the works for some time now ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 01 2022 12:17 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC A sovereign wealth fund proposed by the Philippine president’s relatives in Congress is considered doable by the country’s economic managers. But several observers voice concern in the face of financial challenges here and abroad. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 30, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, Read More: ANC The World Tonight Maharlika investment fund House of Representatives sovereign wealth fund /entertainment/12/01/22/rank-1-for-1stone-in-billboard-hot-trending-songs-list/video/life/12/01/22/filipino-doctor-among-ramon-magsaysay-awardees/video/sports/12/01/22/ref-alleges-helping-pacquiao-beat-hussein-by-cheating/video/news/12/01/22/filipino-recounts-ordeal-at-cryptocurrency-syndicate/video/news/12/01/22/groups-call-for-higher-wages-in-bonifacio-day-protests