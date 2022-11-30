Home  >  News

Diokno says proposed Maharlika investment fund has been in the works for some time now

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 01 2022 12:17 AM

A sovereign wealth fund proposed by the Philippine president’s relatives in Congress is considered doable by the country’s economic managers.

But several observers voice concern in the face of financial challenges here and abroad. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 30, 2022
 
