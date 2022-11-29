Home  >  News

Gov't's purchase of COVID jabs to undergo special audit

Posted at Nov 29 2022 11:16 PM

The Philippine government's multibillion-peso purchase of COVID vaccines is to undergo a special audit. Robert Mano reports.—The World Tonight, ANC, Nov. 29, 2022
