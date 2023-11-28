Should eggs be sold by kilo?

Watch more on iWantTFC

Should eggs be sold per kilo or per piece?

Egg Council of the Philippines chairperson Nicanor Briones said proposals to sell eggs per kilo started after some people complained that small-sized eggs were being sold as medium and medium-sized eggs were being sold as large.

"May posibilidad 'yan kasi hindi kabisado ng consumer ang tamang size," Briones told TeleRadyo Serbisyo.

He said that under DTI rules, eggs are actually classified by weight and not size. A medium-sized egg, for example, should weigh 55-59 grams.

"There is a standard weight para sa lahat ng mag itlog. We have a machine that sorts eggs by weight," Briones said.

The problem, he said, with selling eggs by kilo is that many consumers do not buy eggs by bulk but per piece.

Briones said the hike in egg prices is due to high demand during the holidays, adding that prices will go down by the 2nd or 3rd week of January.