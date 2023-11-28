PH's lone elephant Mali has died, Manila mayor announces

Watch more on iWantTFC

The Philippines' lone elephant Vishwa Ma'ali, better known as Mali, has passed away, Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna announced on Tuesday.

Mali died at 3:45 p.m. on November 28 at Manila Zoo, according to the city's local government. The elephant's body was undergoing necropsy to determine the cause of her death as of Tuesday night.

(Report from Johnson Manabat, ABS-CBN News)