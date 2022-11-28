NFA rice wala sa ilang palengke sa Maynila
Izzy Lee, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Nov 28 2022 08:36 AM
tagalog news, teleradyo, NFA rice
- /video/news/11/28/22/1-patay-sa-sunog-sa-barangay-holy-spirit-qc
- /video/news/11/28/22/tricycle-driver-pinatay-ng-riding-in-tandem-sa-caloocan
- /entertainment/11/28/22/wakanda-still-reigns-on-weak-thanksgiving-weekend-in-namerica
- /sports/11/28/22/germany-keep-world-cup-hopes-alive-as-morocco-stun-belgium
- /overseas/11/28/22/brexit-compounded-uks-shortage-of-doctors-says-study