Home  >  News

PatrolPH
Teleradyo

NFA rice wala sa ilang palengke sa Maynila

Izzy Lee, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 28 2022 08:36 AM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Sa pag-iikot namin sa ilang mga palengke sa Maynila, kabilang dito sa Trabajo Market, wala kaming nakitang itinitindang NFA rice.

Ayon sa mga nagtitinda, apat na taon nang walang ibinebentang NFA sa kanilang mga palengke.

Ang ilang mamimili gaya ni Tatay Rolando, ito ang dating bigas na bininbili. Ito rin ang unang hinahanap ng ilang mga mamili dahil sa abot-kayang presyo.

Wala namang paggalaw sa presyo ng bigas sa isang tindahan dito sa Trabajo Market sa Maynila.

Ayon sa nagtitinda nito, noong nakaraang taon pa nagkaroon ng dalawang pisong pagtaas ang kanilang mga bigas partikular ang imported na bigas galing Vietnam. 

Ang pinakamura sa kanilang itinitinda ay ang regular milled rice na nasa 38 pesos kada kilo. Ang well-milled rice ay nasa 40-42 pesos ang kada kilo. Ang premium grade rice ay nasa 46-to 48 pesos kada kilo, habang ang special rice ay nasa 58 to 60 pesos ang kada kilo.

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  NFA   bigas   rice   tagalog news   teleradyo   NFA rice  