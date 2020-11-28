Home  >  News

2 umano'y lasing na driver sangkot sa hiwalay na aksidente sa QC

Posted at Nov 28 2020 10:10 AM

Dalawang sasakyan ang sangkot sa magkahiwalay na aksidente Biyernes ng gabi hanggang Sabado ng madaling araw sa Quezon City.

Unang naaksidente ang isang itim na kotse na bumaiktad sa NLEX. Ayon kay Ramon Granate, isang rider na nakasunod sa kotse, paakyat na sila ang flyover papuntang Novaliches nang biglang bumangga ang kotse sa barrier.

Sa lakas ng impact, bumaliktad ang kotse. Tinulungan ng rider ang driver ng kotse na umano’y nakainom.

Nagdulot ng mabigat na daloy ng trapiko ang clearing operations dahil hindi makadaan ang mga sasakyan paakyat sa flyover.

Naalis naman sa lugar ang sasakyan bandang ala-1 ng umaga.

Sa isa pang aksidente ay nabangga naman ang isang SUV sa barrier ng Quezon Avenue.

Ayon sa rescue volunteer ng Barangay Tatalon na si John Ortiz, pababa ng tunnel sa Araneta Avenue ang sasakyan pero bumangga ito sa concrete barrier.

Nasira ang harapan ng sasakyan at hindi makausap nang maayos ang driver na aminadong lasing din.

Wala namang nasugatan sa parehong aksidente pero paalala ng rescue worker na si Ortiz, kung nakainom ay huwag nang magmaneho.

- TeleRadyo 27 Nobyembre 2020
