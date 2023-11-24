Watch more on iWantTFC

Over a hundred Filipino Muslims gathered outside a religious centre in Manila on Friday (November 24) urging their country’s leader to back a UN resolution calling for truce in Gaza.

During a speech held after a vigil where attendees prayed for peace in Gaza, Amaanah Da’wah Center Philippines President, Fahad Tambara called on President Ferdinand Marcos Jr to “sign the UN resolution to stop the bombings and the killings of innocent children". Filipino women’s Muslim groups waved Palestinian flags while other members of the Muslim community held banners reading “we are one with Palestine” and “stop bombing hospitals.”

Israel launched its devastating invasion of Gaza after gunmen from Hamas burst across the border fence on Oct. 7, killing 1,200 people and seizing about 240 hostages, according to Israeli tallies. Since then, Israel has rained bombs on the tiny enclave, killing some 14,000 Gazans, around 40 percent of them children, according to Palestinian health authorities.

Israel and Hamas entered a four-day ceasefire on Friday with the Palestinian militants set to release a first group of hostages later in the day and allow aid to flow into the besieged enclave.

