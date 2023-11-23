Home > News 10 more Pinoys willing to leave Gaza Zen Hernandez, ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 24 2023 01:53 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Ten more Filipinos in the Gaza Strip express willingness to leave the war-torn enclave amid continued Israeli bombardment. — The World Tonight, ANC, November 23, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Related Videos ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight Gaza Gaza Strip Israel Palestine war conflict repatriation