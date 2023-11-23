Home  >  News

10 more Pinoys willing to leave Gaza

Zen Hernandez, ABS-CBN News

Nov 24 2023

Ten more Filipinos in the Gaza Strip express willingness to leave the war-torn enclave amid continued Israeli bombardment. — The World Tonight, ANC, November 23, 2023

