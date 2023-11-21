Home > News Marcos welcomes start of PH-US joint maritime and air patrols in West PH Sea ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 21 2023 10:13 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC The launch of joint patrols by Filipino and American troops in the West Philippine Sea. The Marcos Jr. administration views this as a crucial element in safeguarding the Philippines' shared interests with the US. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 21, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight West Philippine Sea US Philippines joint patrols