Marcos welcomes start of PH-US joint maritime and air patrols in West PH Sea

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 21 2023 10:13 PM

The launch of joint patrols by Filipino and American troops in the West Philippine Sea.

The Marcos Jr. administration views this as a crucial element in safeguarding the Philippines' shared interests with the US. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 21, 2023
