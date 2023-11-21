Home > News MANIBELA sets 3-day transport strike ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 21 2023 10:17 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Another group of jeepney drivers is set to join a nationwide transport strike in the Philippines in protest of the government's public vehicle modernization program. Transport authorities insist they have done what they can to make the program easier to comply with. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 21, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight PUV modernization program jeepney transportation