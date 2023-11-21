Home  >  News

MANIBELA sets 3-day transport strike

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 21 2023 10:17 PM

Another group of jeepney drivers is set to join a nationwide transport strike in the Philippines in protest of the government's public vehicle modernization program.

Transport authorities insist they have done what they can to make the program easier to comply with. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 21, 2023
