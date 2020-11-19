Marikina records COVID-19 case after Ulysses onslaught

Watch also in iWantTFC

MANILA - Marikina recorded one COVID-19 case after Typhoon Ulysses submerged houses and prompted residents to call for rescue atop their roofs, its mayor said Thursday, exactly a week after the storm's onslaught.

The patient, a 68 year-old male evacuee, was detected at the Barangka Elementary School and has since been isolated, according to Mayor Marcelino Teodoro.

All of the patient's relatives and close contacts tested negative for the coronavirus, he said.

"Ang priority pa rin natin talaga makabangon dito sa pinsalang dulot ng bagyo. Pangkabuhayan, 'yan po ang kailangan po; pero ayaw namin magdagdag problema pa ang COVID," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(Our priority is still to recover from the typhoon's destruction. We need livelihood and we also don't want COVID to add to our problems.)

The Philippines as of Wednesday reported 412,097 cases of COVID-19, of which 7,957 were deaths, 374,666 were recoveries, and 29,474 were considered active.