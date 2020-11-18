PH COVID-19 daily tally at 1,383; total reaches 412,097

Some residents of Barangay Pared in Alcala, Cagayan remain camped along the highway on Nov. 17, 2020 even as the pandemic persists, as their homes remain covered in mud after floods brought by Typhoon Ulysses subsided in the area. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The total number of COVID-19 cases in the Philippines reached 412,097 on Wednesday after the Department of Health (DOH) reported 1,383 additional patients.

This is the 9th straight day that the daily tally is below 2,000. However, the count does not include data from 17 laboratories that failed to submit their results on time.

Of the additional cases, 81 are from Cavite, 74 from Laguna, 71 from Batangas, 69 from Quezon City, and 67 from Rizal.

The DOH reported 95 additional COVID-related deaths or a total of 7,957 fatalities.

There were also 143 additional recovered patients, or a total of 374,666 recoveries.

Th total number of active cases stood at 29,474. Of those, 83.8% have mild symptoms, 8.3% are asymptomatic, 4.9% are in critical condition, 2.7% have severe symptoms, and 0.22% have moderate symptoms.

The DOH confirmed on Monday that the Philippines is seeing a declining trend in COVID-19 cases in the country, which recorded its first confirmed infection on Jan. 30.

However, the OCTA Research Group, composed of professors from the University of the Philippines and University of Santo Tomas, pointed out in its latest report that Baguio City and Davao City are seeing a spike in cases.

On the other hand, it noted that the Visayas did not have a high risk locality in the last week despite high cases previously seen in Cebu, Iloilo and Bacolod.