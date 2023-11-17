Home > News Debris falls from building during Mindanao quake ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 17 2023 05:56 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Debris fell from a building being built in Matina, Davao City on Friday, as a magnitude 7.2 earthquake struck off southern Mindanao. Local authorities have yet to say if people were injured in the incident. - report from Chrislen Bulosan; video courtesy of Reymark Leopoldo READ MORE: Magnitude 7.2 quake strikes off Southern Mindanao Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber earthquake, Mindanao, ANC promo Read More: earthquake Mindanao