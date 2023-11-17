x

Debris falls from building during Mindanao quake

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 17 2023 05:56 PM

Debris fell from a building being built in Matina, Davao City on Friday, as a magnitude 7.2 earthquake struck off southern Mindanao.

Local authorities have yet to say if people were injured in the incident. - report from Chrislen Bulosan; video courtesy of Reymark Leopoldo
