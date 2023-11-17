Magnitude 7.2 quake strikes off Southern Mindanao

Caption/credit: USGS imagery

MANILA (UPDATED) — A magnitude 7.2 earthquake struck off Southern Mindanao on Friday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

The undersea tectonic quake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers and 30 km southwest of Sarangani in Davao Occidental at around 4:14 p.m.

Phivolcs recorded the following instrumental intensities:

• Intensity VIII - Glan, Sarangani; General Santos City, South Cotabato

• Intensity V - Matanao, Davao del Sur; Maasim, Malapatan, Sarangani; Lake Sebu, Tampakan, Polomolok, Banga, South Cotabato

• Intensity IV - Kidapawan City, Cotabato; Magsaysay, Davao City, Davao del Sur; Don Marcelino, Jose Abad Santos, Davao occidental; Kiamba, Maitum, Sarangani; Norala, Tantangan, South Cotabato; President Quirino, Lebak, Isulan, Esperanza, Columbio, Kalamansig, Sultan Kudarat

No tsunami threat

In a separate advisory, Phivolcs said it has not detected a tsunami threat following the earthquake.

"No destructive tsunami threat exists based on available sea-level data... [T]here is no tsunami threat to the Philippines from this earthquake," Phivolcs said.

However, it added that "earthquakes of this size may generate unusual sea level disturbances that may be observed along coasts near earthquake epicenter of Davao Occidental."