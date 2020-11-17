Home  >  News

Nearly 4,000 farmers affected by floods in Isabela

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 17 2020 09:49 PM

Following the massive flooding triggered by typhoon Ulysses, the province of Isabela steps up efforts to aid affected farmers while the province of Rizal identifies a relocation site for residents living in the danger zone. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 17, 2020
