Nearly 4,000 farmers affected by floods in Isabela
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Nov 17 2020 09:49 PM
ANC, The World Tonight, UlyssesPH, Rizal, Isabela, agriculture, farming, flooding
- /overseas/11/17/20/18-hurt-in-thailands-most-violent-protests-since-movement-began
- /video/news/11/17/20/doh-warns-of-covid-19-surge-amid-packed-evacuation-centers
- /video/news/11/17/20/cagayan-governor-wants-to-file-charges-vs-nia-over-dam-water-release
- /news/11/17/20/recto-wants-pnp-to-upgrade-firearms-ammo-storage-building
- /news/11/17/20/lorenzana-us-to-give-p869-million-worth-of-military-equipment-to-ph-in-december