PH Red Cross sends aid to Cagayan

MANILA - The Philippine Red Cross has deployed to submerged Cagayan province 17 of its personnel and sent rescue boats, a water tanker, food truck, food and other non-food aid such as tarpaulins, its chairman said Sunday.

The Red Cross staff will recruit volunteers on the ground, according to Sen. Richard Gordon.

The humanitarian organization needs more support, said Robert Kaufman, head of country delegate of the International Federation of Red Cross.

Kaufman has experienced 3 to 4 typhoons since his recent arrival in the Philippines, Gordon said.

"I think the takeaway from this is how heartbreaking it is to see the effects of climate change in real time. It’s one disaster after another. And no matter how much planning and training we do, we always need to do more. I’m inspired, it’s incredible to see all the work the Philippine Red Cross is doing but we need more support," Kaufman said.