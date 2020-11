WATCH: Residents climb roofs near Marikina River to escape floods

Watch also in iWantTFC

Residents living near Marikina River climbed on top of the roofs of their houses as Marikina River overflowed due to heavy rains brought by Typhoon Ulysses Thursday.

The water level of Marikina River has reached 22 meters as of 10:33 a.m., higher than the 21.5-meter level during Typhoon Ondoy in 2009.

Photos and video taken by Miggy showed residents near Marikina River waiting for rescue on the roofs of their houses as the waters raged.

Arlene Rodriguez, a resident, cried for help, saying there were 20 of them trapped on the roofs of their houses.

"The water is nearing the roof on the second floor...we really need help," she told ABS-CBN News.

Marikina Mayor Marcelino Teodoro on Thursday urged national government to send boats and air rescue to help his constituents.

"Kulang na kulang at marami tayong kababayan na takot na takot ngayon. Yung iba may hypothermia na dahil magdamag nabasa, nahanginan," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(These are not enough, many of our residents are scared right now, some have hypothermia as they experienced rain and cold all night.)

"Air rescue ang kailangan dahil nasa bubong ang mga kababayan natin ngayon," he added.

(We need air rescue as there are residents stayed on their rooftops due to high floodwater.)