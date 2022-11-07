Home  >  News

Mabasa family lawyer: Other masterminds could be involved in Percy Lapid murder

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 07 2022 11:44 PM

Relatives of Percy Lapid urged authorities to further investigate the broadcaster’s murder. Despite the filing of charges, they believe other masterminds could be involved in Lapid’s killing. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 7, 2022
