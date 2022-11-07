Home > News Mabasa family lawyer: Other masterminds could be involved in Percy Lapid murder ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 07 2022 11:44 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Relatives of Percy Lapid urged authorities to further investigate the broadcaster’s murder. Despite the filing of charges, they believe other masterminds could be involved in Lapid’s killing. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 7, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight Read More: ANC The World Tonight Percy Lapid murder mastermind BuCor Bureau of Corrections Percy Lapid murder case /news/11/07/22/house-of-representatives-officially-condemns-lapid-murder/video/news/11/07/22/murder-raps-filed-vs-bantag-over-percy-lapid-slay/sports/11/07/22/sotto-kouame-to-lead-gilas-pool-for-jordan-saudi-trip/entertainment/11/07/22/deniece-cornejo-tumestigo-laban-sa-petition-to-bail-ni-vhong-navarro/news/11/07/22/bata-patay-nang-matuklaw-ng-ahas-habang-natutulog