ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 06 2023 07:11 AM

It's going to be a warm Monday in Metro Manila due to a weaker amihan or northeast monsoon, weather bureau PAGASA said.

PAGASA weather forecaster said the amihan could cause rains in Batanes and Babuyan Islands but is unlikely to cause thunderstorms.

He said he expects the amihan to strengthen in the coming months.

Easterlies will also affect Palawan, bringing cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms.