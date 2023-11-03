Home  >  News

Japanese PM arrives in PH for 2-day visit

Joyce Balancio, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 04 2023 01:32 AM

Japan Prime Minister begins his 2-day official visit to Manila. The Philippine military hopes this would lead to a defense deal similar to the VFA with the US. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 3, 2023
