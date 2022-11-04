Home  >  News

Ginang sa Payatas, ninakawan ng tupa at kambing; suspek timbog

Jeff Caparas, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 04 2022 02:45 PM | Updated as of Nov 04 2022 02:51 PM

Napuno na ang isang ginang sa Payatas Quezon City kaya’t inireklamo na niya at ipinakulong ang nagnanakaw ng mga alagang kambing at tupa.

Laking gulat ni Aling Mary Raguindin na kulang na naman ang mga alagang hayop nang bilangin niya ang mga ito nitong Martes. 

Kaya agad niyang hinanap ang mga alaga at sakto naman na nakasalubong niya ang isang lalaking kapit-bahay.

Nang tanungin niya ang lalaki, itinuro nito ang mga suspek na nakita niyang isinasako ang mga alaga ng ginang at isinakay sa isang e-trike.

Dahil ilang beses nang nananakawan ng tupa at kambing, hindi na ito pinalagpas ni Aling Mary kaya nagsumbong na siya sa mga pulis.

Naaresto ang isa sa mga suspek sa follow up operation ng awtoridad habang pinaghahanap pa ang kasabwat nito.

Aminado naman ang 18-anyos na nahuling suspek sa krimen at ayon sa kanya inaya lang umano siya na gawin ito.

Dalawang beses na raw nilang nananakawan ang ginang at kumita siya ng P500 dito.

Naibenta na nila umano ang kambing sa palengke.

Nasampahan na ng kasong theft ang suspek na nakakulong na ngayon sa Payatas Police Station dito sa Quezon City.

