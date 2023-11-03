Home > News Arrival honors: Marcos welcomes Japan PM Kishida in Malacanang ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 03 2023 10:13 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. welcomed Prime Minister Fumio Kishida of Japan in Malacañang on November 3, Friday. The Japanese leader is on a two-day state visit to the Philippines in a bid to boost bilateral ties between the two countries. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Ferdinand Marcos Jr, Fumio Kishida, ANC promo Read More: Ferdinand Marcos Jr Fumio Kishida