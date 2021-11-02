Home  >  News

Duterte kinokonsidera pa rin umano ang pagtakbo sa Halalan 2022: Go

Posted at Nov 02 2021 07:48 PM

Kinokonsidera ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte na tumakbo pa rin sa susunod na halalan, ayon kay Sen. Christopher "Bong" Go, ang vice presidential candidate ng PDP-Laban. Patuloy naman ang pag-iikot ng ibang presidential aspirant at pagpapahayag ng kanilang mga opinyon tungkol sa pandemya at iba pang isyu. Nagpa-Patrol, Sherrie Ann Torres. TV Patrol, Martes, 2 Nobyembre 2021

