Kinokonsidera ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte na tumakbo pa rin sa susunod na halalan, ayon kay Sen. Christopher "Bong" Go, ang vice presidential candidate ng PDP-Laban. Patuloy naman ang pag-iikot ng ibang presidential aspirant at pagpapahayag ng kanilang mga opinyon tungkol sa pandemya at iba pang isyu. Nagpa-Patrol, Sherrie Ann Torres. TV Patrol, Martes, 2 Nobyembre 2021